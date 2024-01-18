Initial and continueing jobless claims

Prior 202K revised to 203K

Initial jobless claims 187K vs 207K estimate. Lowest since September 24, 2022.

4-week moving average 203.25K vs 208.00K last week. (revised from 207.75K last week)

Continuing claims 1.806M vs 1.845M estimate. Prior 1.834M.

4-week moving average 1.848M vs 1.862M last week.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending January 6 were in New York (+20,535), California (+9,454), Texas (+9,337), Georgia (+6,261), and South Carolina (+4,152),

The largest decreases were in New Jersey (-4,044), Massachusetts (-3,341), Connecticut (-2,896), Iowa (-1,847), and Pennsylvania (-1,566).

This report is strong. It also corresponds with the BLS survey week for the next employment report.

US yields have shifted to the upside:

2-year yield 4.360% 0.5 basis points

5-year yield 4.029%, +0.5 basis points

10 year yield 4.113%, +0.9 basis points

30-year yield 4.332%, +2.1 basis points

Rates were lower at the start of the US session with the 10 year yield at 4.09%, -1.4 basis points and the 2-year yield at 4.329%, -2.5 basis points.

The broader indices are still higher with the S&P index up 21 points on the NASDAQ index is up 151 points. The Dow Industrial Average is still down by -52.67 points.