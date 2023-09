Initial jobless claims in continuing claims for the wk

Prior week 220K revised 221K

Initial employment claims 201K vs 225K estimate

4-week MA of initial jobless claims 217K vs 224.75K last week

Continuing claims 1.662M vs 1.695M estimate.

Prior week continuing claims 1.688M revised to 1.683M

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.687M versus 1.6957M last week

The employment data remains a sticking point for the Fed and this data does not take that away. The initial jobless claims number is the lowest since January 28.