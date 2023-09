Initial jobless claims and continuing claims

Prior week 216K revised to 217K

initial jobless claims 220K vs 225K estimate

4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 224.5K vs 229.5k prior

continuing claims 1.688M versus 1.695M.

Prior week of continuing claims 1.684M versus 1.679 previously reported

The initial jobs claims are trending more to the downside, while the continuing claims continue to remain steady of late. The jobs market remain solid.