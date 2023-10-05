Initial jobless claims and continuing claims

Prior week jobless claims 204K were revised to 205K

Initial jobless claims 207K vs 210K estimate

The 4-week moving average initial jobless claims 208.75K vs. 211.0k last week revised to 211.25K

Continuing claims 1.664 M vs 1.675M estimate.

Prior week continuing claims 1.670M revised to 1.665M

The 4-week MA of Continuing claims is at 1.668M a 5K decline from last week's 1.673M

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending September 23 were in California (+2,712), Ohio (+1,422), Michigan (+1,282), Alabama (+870), and Missouri (+532),

The largest decreases were in Georgia (-1,853), South Carolina (-1,199), New York (-1,149), Indiana (-705), and Florida (-485).

US yields have moved higher as jobless claims continue to skim along low levels. The 10 year yield is now up 3.4 basis points at 4.77%. The 2 year yield is up 1.6 basis points of 5.064%. The US dollar is higher. And US stocks are lower with the Dow industrial average futures now implying a decline of -115 points. The NASDAQ index futures are implying a decline of -40 points while the S&P is down -14.75 points.