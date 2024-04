Initial jobless claims and continuing claims

Prior week initial jobless claims 212K

initial jobless claims 207K vs 215K estimate

4-week moving average initial jobless claims 213.25K vs. 214.50K last week

Prior week continuing claims 1.812M revised to 1.796M

Continuing claims 1.781M vs. 1.805M estimate

4- week MA of continuing claims1.794M vs 1.802.25 last week

Continuing claims fell and was revised lower. Initial jobless claims was lower as well indicative of a solid job market