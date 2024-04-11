Prior week 221K revised 222K

initial jobless claims 211K vs 215K estimate

4-week moving average 214.25K vs 214.50K last week

continuing claims 1.817M versus 1.800M estimate

continuing claims last week 1.791M revised to 1.789M

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.803M vs 1.799M last week

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending March 30 were in California (+2,147), Pennsylvania (+1,913), Iowa (+1,383), New Jersey (+1,230), and Illinois (+1,195),

The largest decreases were in Texas (-3,248), Missouri (-2,369), Georgia (-935), Arkansas (-459), and North Carolina (-400).

The labor market remains steady and showing no signs of weakness.

The US markets are reacting more to the PPI data which came in a little later than expectations and 0.2% MoM and 2.1% YoY (vs 2.2% estimate). The core was also at 0.2% with the YoY at 2.4% versus 2.3% estimate.

The NASDAQ moved into positive territory with a gain of 33 points. The S&P index is still down -4.3 points.

2-year yield is down 2.3 basis points at 4.948%. The 10 year yield is down -1.8 basis points at 4.543%.

The USD is likewise marginally lower. The EURUSD is trading at 1.07414, after trading to a new low of 1.07145 prior to the release.