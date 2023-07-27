Initial jobless claims data

Prior week 228K

Initial jobless claims 221K versus 235K estimate

4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 233.75K versus 237.5K last week

Continuing claims data

Prior week continuing claims 1.754M revised it to 1.749M

Continuing claims 1.690M versus 1.750M estimate

4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.7195M vs 1.7303M last week

Continuing claims are trending down

Strong jobs data with both initial jobless claims and continuing claims trending to the downside.

Yields are moving higher with the 10 year now up 3.8 basis points and the 2 year up 3.9 basis points.