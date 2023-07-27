Initial jobless claims data
- Prior week 228K
- Initial jobless claims 221K versus 235K estimate
- 4 week moving average of initial jobless claims 233.75K versus 237.5K last week
Continuing claims data
- Prior week continuing claims 1.754M revised it to 1.749M
- Continuing claims 1.690M versus 1.750M estimate
- 4 week moving average of continuing claims 1.7195M vs 1.7303M last week
Strong jobs data with both initial jobless claims and continuing claims trending to the downside.
Yields are moving higher with the 10 year now up 3.8 basis points and the 2 year up 3.9 basis points.