Initial and continuing jobless claims

Prior week 214K revised 215K

Initial jobless claims

4-week moving average initial jobless claims 207.75K vs 202.5K last week.

Continuing claims 1.898M vs 1.840M estimate.

Continuing claims prior 1.833M revised to 1.828M

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.8413M vs 1.8338M last week.

The weakness in the jobless numbers are starting to show up after the surprise dip a few weeks ago helped by weather and holiday disruptions.

The US jobs report BLS will be released tomorrow with an estimate of 187K vs 216K last week.