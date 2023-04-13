Initial jobless claims
Recall from last week, the Department of Labor adjusted the seasonals and it led to revisions to the upside. The trend in claims is also moving higher as opposed to sideways and below the 200,000 level. The four-week moving average of initial jobless claims in continuing claims are at high levels going back to November 2021. That also implies a weakening of the labor market.

Over on the inflation front the PPI data came in it much weaker than expected. The combination of claims and PPI have the dollar moving to the downside. Stocks are also moving higher with the Dow industrial average of 43 points. The NASDAQ futures are employing a gain of around 50 points, and the S&P index is up around 10 points. US yields have dipped modestly to the downside with the two year yield down -0.8 basis points. The 10 year is unchanged while the thirty-year is down -0.2 basis points