Initial jobless claims dip

Prior month

Initial jobless claims 242K versus 254K estimate

4-week MA of the initial jobless claims 244.25K versus 245.25K last month

Continuing claims 1.799M vs 1.818M estimate. Last week 1.807M revise from 1.813M last week.

4-week moving average of the continuing claims was 1.813M vs 1.828M last week

Looking at the continuing claims, the data is showing a sideways to down trend over the last few months. That is indicative of workers finding new jobs even if they are let go.

Continuing claims move sideways

The data this week corresponds with the BLS jobless survey for the employment report to be released on the 1st Friday of next month.

The data for the initial jobless claims Jobless Claims Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or person Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or person Read this Term does not back up the prior week's sharp rise. Employment situation remains fairly solid.

/inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term