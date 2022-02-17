>
US initial jobless claims 248K vs 219K estimate
US weekly initial jobless claims and continuing claims data
- Prior week 221K revised to 223K
Read this Term 248K vs 219K estimate
- 4-week MA initial jobs claims 243.25K vs 253.75K
- Continuing claims 1.593M vs 1.605M estimate
- 4-week MA of continuing claims 1.626M vs 1.634M last week.
- Prior week was revised from 1.6121M to 1.6119M this week (-2K)
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending February 5 were in Michigan (+2,884), New Jersey (+406), Kansas (+309), Delaware (+235), and Maryland (+148),
- The largest decreases were in California (-4,247), Kentucky (-3,962), Tennessee (-2,916), Illinois (-2,303), and Indiana (-1,760).
The data is a bit weaker that expectations, but still near lower levels. So no panic in the jobs reports.
