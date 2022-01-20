The initial claims data corresponds with the BLS survey week.
- Initial jobless claims 286K versus 220K estimate. The prior week was revised up 1K to 231K from 230K last week.
- 4 week moving average initial jobless claims 231K vs 211K last week
- Continuing claims 1.635 K vs 1.58M estimate
- 4 week moving average continuing claims 1.664M vs 1.719M last week that you pick
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending January 8 were in California (+11,295), New York (+10,639), Texas (+10,437), Kentucky (+8,476), and Missouri (+7,768),
- The largest decreases were in Massachusetts (-2,079), Connecticut (-1,437), Michigan (-1,158), New Hampshire (-424), and Rhode Island (-424).
The gains are likely from omicron according to economists.