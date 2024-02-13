US core CPI year-on-year (%)

CPI y/y +3.1% versus 2.9% expected

Prior y/y 3.4%

CPI m/m +0.3% versus +0.2% expected

Prior m/m 0.2% (revised lower from +0.3% in benchmark revisions)

Core measures:

Core CPI m/m +0.4% (unrounded +0.39%) versus +0.3% expected. Last month 0.3%

Core CPI y/y 3.9% versus 3.7% expected. Last month was 3.9%

Shelter +0.6% versus +0.4% last month

Shelter y/y +6.0% vs +6.2% prior

Services less rent of shelter +0.6% m/m vs +0.4% prior (and +0.5% m/m in Nov)

Real weekly earnings -0.3% vs -0.2% prior

Food +0.4% m/m vs +0.2% m/m prior

Food +2.6% vs +2.7% y/y prior

Energy -0.9% m/m vs +0.4% m/m prior

Energy -4.6% vs -2.8% y/y prior

Rents +0.4% m/m vs +0.4% prior

Owner's equivalent rent +0.6% vs +0.5% prior

The index for shelter continued to rise in January, increasing 0.6 percent and contributing over two thirds of the monthly all items increase but even outside of that, inflation is looking more problematic.

The six-month core reading is up to 3.7% annualized vs 3.2% prior while the three-month annualized rate rose to 4% from 3.3%.

There are big dollar bids on this with rate-cut pricing for year-end down to 92 bps from 111 bps.