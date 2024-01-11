US CPI mm

CPI y/y +3.4% versus 3.2% expected

Prior y/y 3.1%

CPI m/m +0.3% versus +0.2% expected

Prior m/m 0.1%

Core measures:

Core CPI m/m +0.3% versus +0.3% expected. Last month 0.3%

Core CPI y/y 3.4% versus 3.8% expected. Last month was 4.0%

Shelter +0.4% versus +0.4% last month

Shelter y/y +6.2% vs +6.5% prior

Services less rent of shelter +0.6% m/m vs +0.6% prior (y/y vs +3.5% y/y prior)

(y/y vs +3.5% y/y prior) Core services ex housing vs +0.44% m/m prior

Real weekly earnings -0.2% vs +0.5% prior

Food +0.2% m/m vs +0.2% m/m prior

Food +2.7% vs +2.9% y/y prior

Energy +0.4% m/m vs -2.3% m/m prior

Energy -2.8% vs -5.4% y/y prior

Rents +0.4% m/m vs +0.5% prior

Owner's equivalent rent +0.5% vs +0.5% prior

This is undoubtedly a hawkish report so it's not a surprise that the US dollar is climbing. The question is whether the market will look further out and determine that inflation is going to inevitably come down and it's not really material whether the Fed starts cutting in March, April or June.