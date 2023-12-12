US core CPI yy

CPI y/y +% versus 3.1% expected

Prior y/y 3.2%

CPI m/m +0.1% versus 0.0% expected

Prior m/m 0.0%

Core measures:

Core CPI m/m +0.3% versus +0.3% expected. Last month 0.2%

Core CPI y/y 4.0% versus 4.0% expected. Last month was 4.0%

Shelter +0.4% versus +0.3% last month. Up 6.5% y/y

Services less rent of shelter +0.6% m/m vs +0.3% prior (+3.5% y/y)

Real weekly earnings +0.5% vs -0.1% prior

Food +0.2% m/m vs +0.3% m/m prior

Food +2.9% y/y

Energy -2.3% m/m vs -2.5% m/m prior

Energy -5.4% y/y

Rents +0.5% m/m vs +0.5% prior

Owner equivalent rent +0.5% vs +0.4% prior

Full report

As reminder how quickly things can change: At the time of the October CPI report, the market was pricing in a 33% chance of a January hike.

Now we're pricing in 120 bps in cuts next year versus 115 bps before the report. The US dollar is sliding in the immediate aftermath (update: it's reversed that). The market isn't too worried about that 0.1 pp miss on the headline.

Shelter (+6.0% y/y) and motor vehicle insurance (+19.2%) are the only real sources of worrisome upward pressure in prices left.