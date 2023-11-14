US CPI m/m

CPI y/y +3.2% versus 3.3% expected

Prior y/y 3.7%

CPI m/m +0.0% versus +0.1% expected

Prior m/m +0.4%

Core measures:

Core CPI m/m +0.2% versus +0.3% expected. Last month 0.3%

Core CPI y/y 4.0% versus 4.1% expected. Last month was 4.1%

Shelter +0.3% versus +0.6% last month. Year on year % versus 7.2% last month

Services less rent of shelter +0.3% m/m vs +0.6% prior

Real weekly earnings % vs -0.2% prior

Food +0.3% m/m vs +0.2% m/m prior

Energy -2.5% m/m vs +1.5% m/m prior

Rents +0.5% vs +0.5% prior

Owner equivalent rent +0.4% vs +0.6% prior

The US dollar has dropped around 60 pips across the board on the headlines as there is a consistent theme of softness in the numbers. The odds of a December hike have been completely erased and January is down to 7% from 33%.

In fixed income, US Treasury yields are down 9-16 bps with US 10s down 13.8 bps to 4.49% (critically, below 4.50%).