Prior was +5.6%

Durables ex transportation +0.7% vs 0.0% expected

Prior ex transportation -0.1% *(revised to -0.4%)

Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.8% vs +0.1% expected

Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air -0.2% (revised to -0.3%)

The line on capital goods orders non-defense ex-air is the one that matters and it's a good forward-looking sign for manufacturing.