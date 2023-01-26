Durable goods orders

Prior was -0.1%

Durables ex transportation +6.3% vs -0.2% expected

Prior ex transportation +0.2%

Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air -0.2% vs -0.2% expected

Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.2%

The headline was hot but it was in the volatile areas of defense and transport. The market focuses on capital goods orders non-defense excluding aircraft and that was in line with estimates. That said, there may be some upside GDP risk in 2023 from aviation and defense spending. Aviation was under-invested during the pandemic and the Ukraine war has been a green light for more military spending by the US and for exports to NATO partners.