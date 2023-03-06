Prior was +1.8% (revised to +1.7%)

Factory orders ex transportation +1.2% versus +0.7% prior

Shipments +0.7%

Revisions to durable goods orders

January durable goods -4.5% versus a -4.5% preliminary. Prior month +5.6%

durable goods ex transportation +0.8% versus +0.7% preliminary

Durable goods non-defense capital goods ex-air +0.8% versus +0.8% preliminary

These numbers are generally in-line with what was expected and the revisions are negligible. It looks like we've seen the worst of the bullwhip effect around the manufacturing sector.