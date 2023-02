US factory orders rebound

Factory orders for December 1.8% versus 2.2% expected. Prior month -1.8%

Durable goods unrevised 5.6% versus a 5.6% preliminary. Prior month -1.7%

durable goods ex transportation x% versus -0.1% preliminary

Durable goods Non Defense Cap ex-air -0.1% versus -0.2% preliminary

Factory orders ex transportation -1.2% versus -1.2% last month (revise from -0.8%).

