Prior was 69.7

Current conditions 83.3 vs 73.3 prior

Expectations 75.9 vs 66.4 prior

One -year inflation 2.9% vs 3.1% prior

Five-year inflation 2.8% vs 2.9% prior

I have no love for this survey but it's still a market mover. The US dollar is ignoring the headlines (which are still way below pre-pandemic norms) but is focused on the inflation numbers, which are now below 2020 levels. The Fed watches the inflation expectations survey and it corresponds with other surveys.

It's a political survey: