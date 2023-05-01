Earlier from IBM:

Rumours now that Morgan Stanley is drawing up plans to lay off around 3000 employees, citing a M&A 'drought':

  • renewed focus on expenses as recession fears delay a rebound in dealmaking
  • representing around 5% of its global workforce

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet this week:

The cycle of rate hikes in the US is related to the labour market, and not in a positive way.

