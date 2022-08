Prior was 11.254m (revised to 11.303m)

Quits rate 2.8 vs 2.8 prior

Layoffs 0.9 vs 0.9 prior

This is a quick slowdown and that should encourage the Fed to slow the pace of tightening.

In any case, I don't believe this survey tells us much about the economy because of a switch to 'always hiring' automated policies at large companies. You can essentially say the jobs availabe are at 'infinity' at some companies.