Nonfarm payrolls

Prior was +339K (revised to +306K)

Two-month net revision -6K vs +93K prior

Unemployment rate 3.6% vs 3.6% expected

Prior unemployment rate 3.7%

Participation rate 62.6% vs 62.6% prior

U6 underemployment rate 6.9% vs 6.7% prior

Average hourly earnings +0.4% m/m vs +0.3% expected

Average hourly earnings +4.4% y/y vs +4.2% expected

Average weekly hours 34.4 vs 34.3 expected

Change in private payrolls +149K vs +200K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls +7K vs 0K expected

Household survey +273K vs -310K prior

Birth-death adjustment +26K vs +231K prior

The of 14 straight readings that were higher than the consensus has finally been broken, albeit narrowly. The market was pricing in something higher than the consensus due to strong ADP and the dollar has slumped in the aftermath. One streak that's still going is 30-straight months of jobs grrowth.

The wage number at 0.4% vs 0.3% is slightly misleading as the unrounded number is 0.358% but it will still get the Fed's attention.

The initial move in markets was on the headline but it's quickly pared back as the market focuses on hotter wages.