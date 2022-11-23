The major US stock indices are trading higher at the open. The Dow industrial average which was lower premarket according to the futures , is now moving to the upside and leads the major indices higher. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 85.11 points or 0.25% at 34183.22
  • S&P index up 4.6 points or 0.11% at 4008.17
  • NASDAQ index up 17.28 points or 0.15% at 11191.69
  • Russell 2000 is trading down -2.38 points or -0.13% at 1858.05

the biggest Dow again or is UnitedHealth at up 0.75%

  • Caterpillar is up 0.68%
  • Home Depot is up 0.5%
  • Goldman Sachs is up 0.49%

the biggest decliners are:

  • Chevron, -0.8%
  • American Express -0.85%
  • Walgreens boots -0.38%
  • Verizon -0.29%

In the US debt market, the two year yield is at 4.531%, up 1.2 basis points, while the 10 year yield is at 3.857%, -2.9 basis points.

  • Spot gold is trading down $3.38 or -0.20% at $1736.40
  • silver is trading up $0.14 or 0.65% at $21.21
  • crude oil is trading at $78.18. The price settled yesterday at $80.95
  • bitcoin is trading little softer at $16,410