The major US indices are ending the day down, with the NASDAQ leading the way.

The final numbers are showing:

In after earnings:

Cisco Systems

  • EPS came in at $0.86 vs. $0.84 expected.
  • Revenues were higher at $13.6 billion vs. 13.3 million expected.
  • Q2 revenues you as 4.5% – 6.5% vs. expected +4.2%
  • Q2 adjusted EPS of you being $0.84 – $0.86 vs. expectations of $0.85
  • they also rose fiscal year revenue view to +4.5% to +6.5% vs. 4% – 6%
  • the stock is trading higher in after-hours trading at $46.55 up $2.16 or 4.87%. Cisco shares were down -$0.51 or -1.14% in premarket trading

Nvidia

  • EPS $0.58 vs. $0.69 estimate
  • $5.93 billion vs. vs. $5.77 billion estimate
  • Nvidia stock is trading up $4.70 or 2.9% in volatile trading. Nvidia shares were down $-7.56 or -4.54% in trading ahead of the earnings.