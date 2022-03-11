The major indices are closing near session lows. The NASDAQ index was hit the hardest with a loss of over 2%.

  • All 11 sectors of the S&P are lower. Consumers discretionary fell -2.0%. Communication fell 1.9%. Technology fell 1.8%
  • Dow, S&P, and NASDAQ on track for weekly losses
  • Major indices down 4 of the 5 trading days this week (with one big up day saving the day)
  • Major indices are down 6 of the last 7trading days
  • Dow for its fifth straight weekly loss

All major  indices  gave up earlier gains

  • Dow gave up a 342 point gain or up 1.03%
  • S&P index gave up a 32.3 point gain or +0.76%
  • NASDAQ index gave up a 109.39 point gain or +0.83%

The final numbers are showing:

For the trading week

  • Dow industrial average fell -1.99%
  • S&P index fell -2.87%
  • NASDAQ index felt -3.53%
  • Russell 2000 felt -1.01%

Big losers today included:

  • DiDi, -44.8%
  • Nio, -9.51%
  • Sofi, -9.14%
  • Beyond Meat, -8.97%
  • Celsius -8.92%
  • Snowflake -8.81%
  • Robinhood -8.55%
  • Corsair -7.98%
  • GameStop -7.1%
  • Rivian Motors -7.56%
  • GoodRx, -7.41%
  • AMC -6.79%
  • Alibaba, -6.69%

Any winners today?

  • Chewy, +2.22%
  • McDonald's, +2.14%
  • Pfizer, +2.2%
  • Boise Cascade, +1.64%
  • Caterpillar, +1.42%
  • Uber, +1.12%
  • Travelers +1.05%
  • Amgen, +0.84%
  • Charles Schwab, +0.70%
  • Chipotle, +0.51%
  • Merck, +0.46%
  • MasterCard, +0.15%
  • Gilead, +0.14%
  • Coca-Cola, +0.08%