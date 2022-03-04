Stocks US major indices close lower on the day and also lower for the week
Dow industrial average down for the fourth week in a row. S&P and NASDAQ post the third weekly loss in four
The major US indices are ending the session lower with the NASDAQ leading the way. For the week, the Dow industrial average is down for the fourth week in a row while the NASDAQ and S&P are down for the third week in the last four.
The S&P is closing 10% from it's all time high The Nasdaq is closing 18% from it's all time high. The Dow was down -540 points before rebounding and closing down only -179 points at the close.
The final numbers for the week are showing:
Dow -179.88 points or -0.53% at 33614.80. S&P -34.62 points or -0.79% at 4328.88 Nasdaq -224.49 points or -1.66% at 13313.45 Russell 2000 -31.50 points or -1.55% at 2000.89
For the week,
Dow fell -1.30% S&P fell -1.28% fell -2.78% Nasdaq
Russell 2000 fell -1.90%
