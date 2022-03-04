The major US indices are ending the session lower with the NASDAQ leading the way. For the week, the Dow industrial average is down for the fourth week in a row while the NASDAQ and S&P are down for the third week in the last four.

  • The S&P is closing 10% from it's all time high
  • The Nasdaq is closing 18% from it's all time high.
  • The Dow was down -540 points before rebounding and closing down only -179 points at the close.

The final numbers for the week are showing:

  • Dow -179.88 points or -0.53% at 33614.80.
  • S&P -34.62 points or -0.79% at 4328.88
  • Nasdaq -224.49 points or -1.66% at 13313.45
  • Russell 2000 -31.50 points or -1.55% at 2000.89
Forex

For the week,