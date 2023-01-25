The major US stock indices are closing with mixed - but modest - results. The major indices erased sharp declines.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average rose 9.86 points or 0.03% of 33743.83

S&P index fell -0.73% or -0.02% at 4016.21

NASDAQ index fell -20.90 points or -0.18% at 11313.37

Russell 2000 rose 4.708 points or 0.25% at 1890.31

Microsoft closed down $1.43 or -0.59% at $240.61. The big cap tech stock announcer earnings after the close and guided down expectations for future performance. The stock moved down $-11.14 at the lows. It traded briefly in positive territory at up $1.26.