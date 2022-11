The major US major indices are mixed to start the US trading day (and week).

A snapshot shows:

Dow is up 45.47 points or 0.13% at 33791.17

S&P is down -13.10 points or -0.33% at 3952.23

Nasdaq is down -66.32 points or -0.60% at 11079.74

Russell 2000 is down -12.13 points or -0.66% at 1837.59

Disney shares are up 8.43% in early trading as the retired CEO Bob Iger returns after the Board ousted his replacement Bob Chapek. Chapek. Chapek took over on February 2020.