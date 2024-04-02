US major indices sink, but close off lows. Russell 2000 led the way to the downside. The Dow and the NASDAQ closed down near 1%.

A snapshot of the final numbers shows:

Dow industrial average -396.63 points or -1.00% at 39170.23. At session lows the index was down -515.16 points

S&P index -37.98 points or -0.72% at 5205.80. At session lows the index was down -59.73 points.

NASDAQ -156.38 points or -0.95% at 16240.45. At session lows, the index was down -259.60 points.,

The small-cap Russell 2000 closed down -37.80 points or -1.80% at 2065.03. At session lows the index was down -48.49 points.

For the broad S&P index, it was able to recover back above its 100 hour moving average currently at 5200.25. That moving average will be a barometer for buyers and sellers going forward.