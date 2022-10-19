The major US indices are ending the day with declines.

The final numbers are showing:

The moves to the downside snap a 2 day win streak.

Tesla - after the close – is reporting higher earnings-per-share but revenues are light:

  • earnings-per-share $1.05 vs. $1 expected
  • revenues $21.45 billion vs. expected $21.96 billion
  • Tesla shares are trading $-9.88 or -4.45% at $212.80

IBM earnings beat expectations on the top and bottom lines:

  • Earnings-per-share $1.81 vs. $1.77 expected
  • Revenues $14.1 billion vs. $13.51 billion expected
  • IBM shares are up $6 or 4.97%

Lam Research earnings beat expectations:

  • EPS $10.42 vs. $9.54 estimate
  • revenues $5.07 billion vs. $4.91 billion estimate
  • shares are trading at $341 up $10.92 or 3.31% in after-hours trading