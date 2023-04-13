US PPI final demand
US PPI final demand m/m
  • PPI final demand +2.7% vs +3.0% y/y expected
  • Prior was +4.6%
  • Final demand prices -0.5% m/m vs 0.0% expected

Ex food and energy:

  • +3.4% y/y vs +3.4% expected (prior +4.4%)
  • -0.1% m/m vs +0.3% expected (prior 0.0%)

I want to highlight the month-over-month numbers because dating back to last July, they've been close to flat. PPI is pipeline inflation and it shows that there currently isn't much in the pipeline. That could change with changes in commodity prices but right now, the mode in markets is that we're shifting back to a low-inflation world.