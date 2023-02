Prior +7.4%

Market index 230.4 vs 249.5 prior

Purchase index 179.6 vs 190.0 prior

Refinance index 480.5 vs 549.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.39% vs 6.18% prior

The volatile swings in US mortgage activity continues in the past two months, with a notable jump in the preferred mortgage rate not really helping with sentiment. Both purchases and refinancing activity declined in the past week, with the latter falling considerably.