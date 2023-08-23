Prior -0.8%

Market index 184.8 vs 193.0 prior

Purchase index 142.0 vs 149.5 prior

Refinance index 397.1 vs 408.4 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.31% vs 7.16% prior

The pain in the mortgage market continues as we see another 4% drop in applications in the past week. Both purchases and refinancing activity suffered greatly as the most popular US home loan rate surges to its highest since 2000. Other parts of the US economy may be resilient to the Fed's rate hikes, but the housing market is certainly being hurt the most I would say.