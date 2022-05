Prior -11.0%

Market index 315.5 vs 319.4 prior

Purchase index 225.5 vs 225.0 prior

Refinancing index 794.9 vs 826.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 5.46% vs 5.49% prior

Mortgage activity continues to slump, with the drag on refinancing contributing to the decline in the past week. Overall, this continues to suggest that there is a toll being exerted on the housing market even if prices are still yet to really cool down significantly.