Prior -2.7%

Market index 192.1 vs 196.7 prior

Purchase index 141.7 vs 144.2 prior

Refinance index 456.9 vs 472.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.29% vs 7.24% prior

Mortgage applications continued to decline in the past week, with both purchases and refinancing activity also falling. It comes as the average rate of the most popular US home loan rises further by 5 bps to 7.29% - its highest since the end of November last year.