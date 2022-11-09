Prior -0.5%

Market index 199.9 vs 200.1 prior

Purchase index 162.6 vs 160.5 prior

Refinance index 373.1 vs 386.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.14% vs 7.06% prior

Another week, another drop in mortgage activity as overall housing market conditions continue to take a hit as rates stay elevated amid a more hawkish Fed. As a reminder, the conditions reflected in the data here are the worst since 1997 and that's quite a hit to the market - especially as the Fed is sticking to its current stance.