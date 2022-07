Prior -5.4%

Market index 300.0 vs 305.3 prior

Purchase index 224.3 vs 232.6 prior

Refinancing index 685.3 vs 670.3 prior

30-year mortgage rate 5.74% vs 5.74% prior

Mortgage activity continues to decline with purchases dropping once again, more than offsetting a slight increase in refinancing activity in the past week. As the Fed looks set to raise rates further, the squeeze is on for the US housing market.