Prior -1.4%

Market index 208.8 vs 194.7 prior

Purchase index 163.2 vs 151.7 prior

Refinance index 434.1 vs 409.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.77% vs 6.81%

That's a solid bump up in mortgage applications in the past week but it comes after several weeks of rather subdued activity. Both purchases and refinancing activity improved as rates come down just ever so slightly ahead of the Fed decision this week.