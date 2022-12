Prior was 33

Current sales 36 vs 39

Next six months 35 vs 31

Prospective buyers 20 vs 20

A 30-year fixed is down to 6.31% from a peak of 7.08%, according to Freddie Mac so that might start to draw in some buyers, though they'll be longing for the sub-3% rates from 2021 for generations.

In the bigger picture, there's a bit of a standoff between buyers and sellers with transactions falling dramatically. The longer rates stay higher, the more the pressure ramps up on the sellers.