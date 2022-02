Prior was 83

Single family 90 vs 90 prior

Prospective buyers 65 vs 69 prior

Sales over next six months 80 vs 83 prior

It's interesting to see the drop in prospective buyers. That could be an early sign that higher rates are already hitting housing demand. US 30-year yields have moved up to 2.35% from 1.8% at the start of the year with borrowing rates tracking that.