The US military has confirmed that there were four attacks against three separate commercial vessels in the Red Se on Sunday, local time.
US CENTCOM:
USS CARNEY detected an anti-ship ballistic missile attack fired from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen toward the M/V UNITY EXPLORER, impacting in the vicinity of the vessel
- UNITY EXPLORER is a Bahamas flagged, U.K. owned and operated, bulk cargo ship crewed by sailors from two nations.
CARNEY engaged and shot down a UAV launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen. The drone was headed toward CARNEY although its specific target is not clear.
- In a separate attack UNITY EXPLORER reported they were struck by a missile fired from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen, reporting minor damage from the missile strike.
M/V NUMBER 9 was struck by a missile fired from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen while operating international shipping lanes in the Red Sea
- Panamanian flagged, Bermuda and U.K. owned and operated, bulk carrier reported damage and no casualties.
M/V SOPHIE II (a Panamanian flagged bulk carrier, crewed by sailors from eight countries), sent a distress call stating they were struck by a missile
- USS CARNEY responded and reported no significant damage. While en route to render support, CARNEY shot down a UAV headed in its direction
---
Earlier:
---
For markets, there is a concern that escalation in the Middle East will reduce oil supply and therefore, at the margin, push up the oil price.