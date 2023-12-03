The US military has confirmed that there were four attacks against three separate commercial vessels in the Red Se on Sunday, local time.

US CENTCOM:

USS CARNEY detected an anti-ship ballistic missile attack fired from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen toward the M/V UNITY EXPLORER, impacting in the vicinity of the vessel

  • UNITY EXPLORER is a Bahamas flagged, U.K. owned and operated, bulk cargo ship crewed by sailors from two nations.

CARNEY engaged and shot down a UAV launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen. The drone was headed toward CARNEY although its specific target is not clear.

  • In a separate attack UNITY EXPLORER reported they were struck by a missile fired from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen, reporting minor damage from the missile strike.

M/V NUMBER 9 was struck by a missile fired from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen while operating international shipping lanes in the Red Sea

  • Panamanian flagged, Bermuda and U.K. owned and operated, bulk carrier reported damage and no casualties.

M/V SOPHIE II (a Panamanian flagged bulk carrier, crewed by sailors from eight countries), sent a distress call stating they were struck by a missile

  • USS CARNEY responded and reported no significant damage. While en route to render support, CARNEY shot down a UAV headed in its direction

---

Earlier:

---

For markets, there is a concern that escalation in the Middle East will reduce oil supply and therefore, at the margin, push up the oil price.