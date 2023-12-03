The US military has confirmed that there were four attacks against three separate commercial vessels in the Red Se on Sunday, local time.

US CENTCOM:

USS CARNEY detected an anti-ship ballistic missile attack fired from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen toward the M/V UNITY EXPLORER, impacting in the vicinity of the vessel

UNITY EXPLORER is a Bahamas flagged, U.K. owned and operated, bulk cargo ship crewed by sailors from two nations.

CARNEY engaged and shot down a UAV launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen. The drone was headed toward CARNEY although its specific target is not clear.

In a separate attack UNITY EXPLORER reported they were struck by a missile fired from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen, reporting minor damage from the missile strike.

M/V NUMBER 9 was struck by a missile fired from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen while operating international shipping lanes in the Red Sea

Panamanian flagged, Bermuda and U.K. owned and operated, bulk carrier reported damage and no casualties.

M/V SOPHIE II (a Panamanian flagged bulk carrier, crewed by sailors from eight countries), sent a distress call stating they were struck by a missile

USS CARNEY responded and reported no significant damage. While en route to render support, CARNEY shot down a UAV headed in its direction

For markets, there is a concern that escalation in the Middle East will reduce oil supply and therefore, at the margin, push up the oil price.