US new home sales for the month of October rise 0.632M

Prior month new home sales 0.603M revise to 0.588M

new home sales for October 0.632M versus 0.570M estimate

new home sales +7.5% in October (MoM)

supplies at 8.9 months

A better number which may have been incentivized by builders. High mortgage rates and affordability still remain a problem for the US housing market. However supply – especially of existing homes - remains low.