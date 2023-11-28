Prior was 102.6 (revised to 99.1)

Details:

Present situation index 138.2 vs 143.1 prior (prior revised to 138.6)

Expectations index 77.8 vs 75.6 prior

1 year Inflation 5.7% vs 5.9% prior

Jobs hard-to-get 15.4 vs 13.1 prior

This is a decent report. It's always better to see strength in the 'expectations' index.

“Consumer confidence increased in November, following three consecutive months of decline,” said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board. “This improvement reflected a recovery in the Expectations Index, while the Present Situation Index was largely unchanged. November’s increase in consumer confidence was concentrated primarily among householders aged 55 and up; by contrast, confidence among householders aged 35-54 declined slightly. General improvements were seen across the spectrum of income groups surveyed in November. Nonetheless, write-in responses revealed consumers remain preoccupied with rising prices in general, followed by war/conflicts and higher interest rates.”