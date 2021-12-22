Prior was 6.34m

Sales change +1.9% vs +0.8% prior

Supply 2.1 months vs 2.4 month prior

Median prices $353,900 vs $353,900 prior

Median prices +13.9% y /y vs +13.1% y/y prior

Full report

There's plenty to like about US housing in the years ahead. I think covid has finally healed the scars from the housing crisis and low rates will fuel demand despite the Fed offering up a few hikes. The frenzy is only beginning and 2.1 months of supply is telling.

“Determined buyers were able to land housing before mortgage rates rise further in the coming months,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “Locking in a constant and firm mortgage payment motivated many consumers who grew weary of escalating rents over the last year.

“Mortgage rates are projected to jump in 2022, however, I don’t expect the imminent increase to be overly dramatic.”

“Supply-chain disruptions for building new homes and labor shortages have hindered bringing more inventory to the market,” said Yun. “Therefore, housing prices continue to march higher due to the near record-low supply levels.”

The consensus for US home price growth next year is around 6%. I'll take the 'over'.