nonfarm payrolls November 2023
  • Prior +199K (revised to +173K)
  • Two-month net revision -K vs -35K prior
  • Unemployment rate 3.7% vs 3.8% expected
  • Prior unemployment rate 3.7%
  • Participation rate 62.5% vs 62.8% prior
  • U6 underemployment rate 7.1% vs 7.0% prior
  • Average hourly earnings +0.4% m/m vs +0.3% expected
  • Average hourly earnings +4.1% y/y vs +3.9% expected
  • Average weekly hours 34.3 vs 34.4 expected
  • Change in private payrolls 164K vs +130K expected
  • Change in manufacturing payrolls +6K vs +5K expected
  • Household survey K vs +747K prior
  • Birth-death adjustment K vs +4K prior

USD/JPY was trading at 145.13 ahead of the data with 10-year yields at 4.04% and Fed funds pricing in a 68% chance of a March rate cut and 136 bps in cuts for 2024.