nonfarm payrolls

Prior +199K (revised to +173K)

Two-month net revision -K vs -35K prior

Unemployment rate 3.7% vs 3.8% expected

Prior unemployment rate 3.7%

Participation rate 62.5% vs 62.8% prior

U6 underemployment rate 7.1% vs 7.0% prior

Average hourly earnings +0.4% m/m vs +0.3% expected

Average hourly earnings +4.1% y/y vs +3.9% expected

Average weekly hours 34.3 vs 34.4 expected

Change in private payrolls 164K vs +130K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls +6K vs +5K expected

Household survey K vs +747K prior

Birth-death adjustment K vs +4K prior

USD/JPY was trading at 145.13 ahead of the data with 10-year yields at 4.04% and Fed funds pricing in a 68% chance of a March rate cut and 136 bps in cuts for 2024.