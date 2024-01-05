- Prior +199K (revised to +173K)
- Two-month net revision -K vs -35K prior
- Unemployment rate 3.7% vs 3.8% expected
- Prior unemployment rate 3.7%
- Participation rate 62.5% vs 62.8% prior
- U6 underemployment rate 7.1% vs 7.0% prior
- Average hourly earnings +0.4% m/m vs +0.3% expected
- Average hourly earnings +4.1% y/y vs +3.9% expected
- Average weekly hours 34.3 vs 34.4 expected
- Change in private payrolls 164K vs +130K expected
- Change in manufacturing payrolls +6K vs +5K expected
- Household survey K vs +747K prior
- Birth-death adjustment K vs +4K prior
USD/JPY was trading at 145.13 ahead of the data with 10-year yields at 4.04% and Fed funds pricing in a 68% chance of a March rate cut and 136 bps in cuts for 2024.