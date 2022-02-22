A senior US administration official is speaking on the sanctions and plans going forward. Says:
- Sberbank and VTB would face US sanctions if Russian invasion proceeds. No Russian a financial Banks are safe
- none of the measures designed to disrupt the flow of energy to global markets
- after measures against Russian elites, other Russian elites are on notice that additional actions could follow
- they are not taking SWIFT financial system sanctions off the table
- energy price rises not due to NordStream 2 being halted
- they want to reduce European addiction to Russian gas
- working on a plan to ensure stable oil supplies
- current sanctions do not address secondary market or Russian debt
- US is fully prepared with a large number of countries to implement export control measures if invasion proceeds