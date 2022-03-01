US believes Russia has committed more than 80% of its pre-stage combat power in Ukraine (recall there were reports of 190,000 troops along the border)
US believes Russia's made advance on Kyiv has had no appreciable movement in the last 24 hours
Key have advance slowed due to fuel supply challenges, but also possibly two regrouping, rethinking operation
US assesses that Russia has launched systems that could be used for vacuum bomb but cannot confirm use
evidence of risk-averse Russian behavior by Russian forces worried about casualties to their own forces
Russia not necessarily willing to take high risks with their own aircraft. See aircraft on the ground
US has indications that some Russian units have surrendered without a fight
US has picked up indications that morale has suffered in some Russian units
Russians have been surprised by Ukrainian resistance and some of the morale problems among their forces
Evidence that Russia has lost some military aircraft during invasion
Overall these comments from US officials are somewhat encouraging. If there are logistical problems from the advance it can certainly dent morale. It takes a lot of fuel to move the infantry along with supplies. If there is a shortage of fuel, that could not only influence the advance until more is trucked in, but also make the infantry feel vulnerable to attack. I would imagine that Ukraine has shut off supplies along the advance route in Kyiv and other major cities.