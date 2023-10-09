Its the Columbus Day U.S. federal holiday, commemorating explorer Christopher Columbus' landing in the New World on October 12, 1492.

AKA Indigenous Peoples’ Day, which recognizes the contributions and legacy of those who lived in the country long before.

US stock markets (New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ) will be open on Monday (but see comments below on "without a lead from yields").

The bond market will be closed.

FX ... we never close! OK, liquidity will be a little diminished. And without a lead from yields interest will be lighter than normal.